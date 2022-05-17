Zacks: Analysts Expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.70. NCR also reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NCR stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 940,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 304.36 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. NCR has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

