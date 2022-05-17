Zacks: Analysts Expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

GNLN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Greenlane by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 36.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Greenlane by 137.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Greenlane during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLN stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.37. 736,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,048. The company has a market cap of $45.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

