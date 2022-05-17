Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) to announce $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The Ensign Group reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $10,929,554.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 149,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,718. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.38%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

