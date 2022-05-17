Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Post -$0.77 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will post ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Roku posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 248.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Wedbush lowered their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.92.

ROKU stock traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.26. 5,844,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,677. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average is $169.07. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 3.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Roku by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Roku by 11.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

