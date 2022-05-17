Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.50. Ford Motor posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. 64,575,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,542,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

