Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) will announce $359.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.20 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other news, Director Samuel R. Szteinbaum acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,829,000 after buying an additional 2,878,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,173,000 after buying an additional 692,493 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,586,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,035,000 after buying an additional 492,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,297,000 after buying an additional 451,949 shares in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRSR stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 860,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.90. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.70.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

