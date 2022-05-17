Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. CONMED posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.64. 674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,437. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.58 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77. CONMED has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In other news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,057 shares of company stock worth $2,781,522. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CONMED by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

