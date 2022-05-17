Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $320.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) to report $320.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.36 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.52 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $278.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $101,242.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,248 shares of company stock worth $3,331,979. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.11. The stock had a trading volume of 205,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,883. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $110.94 and a 12 month high of $157.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

