Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Post $1.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) will report $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.20. CGI posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 11.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at $85,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $81.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,139. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. CGI has a 52-week low of $76.98 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

