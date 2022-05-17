Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Will Post Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.87. Antero Resources posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,028.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $7.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $8.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 341,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,966,718. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.77. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $254,599.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,352 shares of company stock worth $1,154,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $401,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

