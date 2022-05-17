Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YRI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$640.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

In other Yamana Gold news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total value of C$36,733.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. Also, Director Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$62,062.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 628,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,592,903.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,163.

Shares of YRI stock traded up C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$6.41. 3,267,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,041. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$635.16 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.