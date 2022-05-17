XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) Stock Price Down 18.3%

XT Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XTNY – Get Rating) fell 18.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.70. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.
XT Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XTNY)
