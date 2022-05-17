XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Short Interest Update

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

XPO Logistics stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. 1,168,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.32. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $688,479,000 after buying an additional 424,449 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO Logistics by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after buying an additional 2,925,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,914,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,156,000 after buying an additional 148,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,592,000 after acquiring an additional 325,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

