Xpediator (LON:XPD) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.80 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.90 ($0.39). Approximately 34,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 114,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.39).

The firm has a market cap of £45.20 million and a P/E ratio of 106.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.50. Xpediator’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.17%.

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

