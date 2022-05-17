Xend Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $935,839.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00515026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00036178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.80 or 1.67729872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

