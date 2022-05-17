Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) to post sales of $34.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.05 million and the highest is $88.75 million. Xencor posted sales of $67.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year sales of $159.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $222.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $96.75 million, with estimates ranging from $46.74 million to $162.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $1.09. Xencor had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XNCR. TheStreet raised Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $72,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $28,994.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock valued at $279,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xencor by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xencor stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 219,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,095. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.61.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

