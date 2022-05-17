Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Eight Capital

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Eight Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.92.

XBC opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$145.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98.

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

