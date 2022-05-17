X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0.1% Higher

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.87. 7,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 142,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,566,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,767,000 shares during the quarter. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF makes up 59.1% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned about 97.50% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,473,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

