WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,951. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $520.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.58.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. WW International had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WW International from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WW International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in WW International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WW International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

