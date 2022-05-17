Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $413.76 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $413.76 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $305.95 or 0.01013939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.00515026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00036178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.80 or 1.67729872 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,160,890 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

