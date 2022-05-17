WOWswap Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.36 or 0.00007858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $6,472.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.51 or 0.00517660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00036011 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,217.63 or 1.67165097 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008518 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000232 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.