Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

NYSE WOR opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.76. Worthington Industries has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

In other news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

