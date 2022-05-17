Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $4,132.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,132.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WZZZY shares. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. AlphaValue downgraded Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($49.93) to GBX 3,660 ($45.12) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($54.24) to GBX 3,500 ($43.15) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of WZZZY remained flat at $$9.44 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

