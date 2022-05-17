WINk Price Tops $0.0013 (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002051 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About WINk

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

