William G. Bock Sells 1,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SLAB stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.55. The stock had a trading volume of 375,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,840. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.15 and a 12-month high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $698,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

