Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.17.

WAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 475,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,262. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $100.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.64. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $476,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

