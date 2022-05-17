Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of HOWL opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $21.67.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 75,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 129,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 62.6% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 162,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

