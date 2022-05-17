Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $770.00 million-$790.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.90 million.Vista Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.78.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

VSTO traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. 648,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $318,098.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at $742,369.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $253,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.