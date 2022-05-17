Vision Scs F2 Sells 35,158 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) major shareholder Vision Scs F2 sold 35,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $394,824.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,305,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,664,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, May 12th, Vision Scs F2 sold 264,072 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $2,442,666.00.

Shares of Cullinan Oncology stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.88. 500,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,189. The company has a market cap of $487.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

Cullinan Oncology ( NASDAQ:CGEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGEM. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

