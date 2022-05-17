Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 57,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,993,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 131,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 731,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ventas by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 274,002 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ventas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $40,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

