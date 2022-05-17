Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €95.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($109.38) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Varta stock opened at €77.74 ($80.98) on Friday. Varta has a 1-year low of €78.10 ($81.35) and a 1-year high of €165.90 ($172.81). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €88.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €100.54.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

