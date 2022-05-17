Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 567,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,894,000 after acquiring an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,707,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 276,076 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,613,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,823,000 after acquiring an additional 169,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,715,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.81. The company had a trading volume of 274,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.47 and its 200-day moving average is $236.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.14 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.