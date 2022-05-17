Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Receives $23.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

USNZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:USNZY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 95,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,556. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais ( OTCMKTS:USNZY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (Get Rating)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

