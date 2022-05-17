Unslashed Finance (USF) Price Down 20.1% This Week

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. In the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $13,915.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00514182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,962.80 or 1.82679972 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

