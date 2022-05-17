Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $204.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.89.

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $2.86 on Friday, hitting $126.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,521. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.34. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.81 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

