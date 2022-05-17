United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.36 billion and the lowest is $6.93 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 0.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of UNFI stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,242. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.