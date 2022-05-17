Trivest Advisors Ltd Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Elastic accounts for about 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ESTC stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,361. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.
About Elastic (Get Rating)
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
