Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.60). Approximately 484,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 768,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.59).

The firm has a market capitalization of £142.65 million and a PE ratio of 54.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.51.

About Trident Royalties (LON:TRR)

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. Its activities are located in the United Kingdom, Australia, US, Zambia and Peru. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

