Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Rating) were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.60). Approximately 484,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 768,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.59).
The firm has a market capitalization of £142.65 million and a PE ratio of 54.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.51.
About Trident Royalties (LON:TRR)
Featured Articles
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.