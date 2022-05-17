Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $241.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.11.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
In other Tractor Supply news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.76 on Monday, reaching $205.61. 870,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.60.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
