Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 173,967 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 88,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 291,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 268,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000.

