Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $1.42.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 67,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

