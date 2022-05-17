Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 14,848 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $38,901.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,544 shares in the company, valued at $116,705.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OPFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.94. 146,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,082. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the third quarter worth $77,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter worth $50,000. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in OppFi by 14.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

OPFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OppFi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OppFi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

About OppFi (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.