Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 14,848 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz acquired 14,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $38,901.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 44,544 shares in the company, valued at $116,705.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of OPFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.94. 146,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,082. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OPFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OppFi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OppFi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.
About OppFi (Get Rating)
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
