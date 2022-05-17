Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Purchases $1,489,200.00 in Stock

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) Director Robert Robotti bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,158,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Robotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Robert Robotti purchased 34,872 shares of Tidewater stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.23 per share, for a total transaction of $705,460.56.

Shares of Tidewater stock traded up $3.68 on Monday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,306. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $105.73 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 15.8% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

