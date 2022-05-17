Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells $2,207,768.85 in Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 91,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,207,768.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,592,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,211,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $2,460,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 136,269 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $3,401,274.24.

On Thursday, May 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 88,619 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,404,233.47.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500,000.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,854,803.21.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $5,181,750.00.

Shares of THRY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. 458,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,733. The company has a market cap of $826.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.24. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

THRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.