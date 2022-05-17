The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the April 15th total of 355,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of The9 stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. 174,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,393. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The9 has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

Get The9 alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The9 by 46.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The9 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About The9 (Get Rating)

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.