The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,665 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 3.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $95,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 83,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,234,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHW traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

