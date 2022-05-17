The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in April

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,497,000 after purchasing an additional 218,594 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $18,744,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in The Mexico Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,044,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in The Mexico Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXF traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,152. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

