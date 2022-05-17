The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) will report $28.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $32.50 million. Lion Electric reported sales of $16.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $150.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $175.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $495.67 million, with estimates ranging from $443.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lion Electric.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 33.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.19%.

LEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

NYSE LEV traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Lion Electric by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 231,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the period.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.