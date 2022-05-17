The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Short Interest Down 38.4% in April

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

SCX stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,429. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. L.S. Starrett has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

