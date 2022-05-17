The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Down 29.5% in April

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,770,000 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 32,310,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.52. 6,384,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,266,728. GAP has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.63.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GAP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

